Potential Kerry local elections candidates want to run for Ireland’s new political party

The leader of Ireland's newest political party says candidates intending to run in this year's local elections in Kerry have expressed interest in doing so as members of his party.

Cork South-West TD Michael Collins is the leader of the Independent Ireland party.

He says they have already spoken to about 100 candidates nationwide, but wouldn’t comment on the specific number in Kerry.

Deputy Collins disputes that his party is rural-focused, and says Independent Ireland is for the whole electorate, urban and rural.