The counting of votes has concluded in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area with the last two seats in this four-seater filled.

In the fifth and final count, sitting councillors Fionnán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil and Bobby O'Connell of Fine Gael took the third and fourth seats respectively.

They will join poll-topper independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and another independent incumbent Charlie Farrelly on Kerry County Council representing the Castleisland LEA.

In this final count, the votes of Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell - who was eliminated in the fourth count - were distributed among the three remaining candidates - Fitzgerald, O'Connell and Michelle Keane, a first-time Independent.

Of Deirdre Bell's 965 votes, Fionnán Fitzgerald received 257, bringing him to 2,104 and thus winning him the third seat in the Castleisland LEA as he had exceeded the quota of 1,936.

Bobby O'Connell got 189 of Deirdre Bell's votes, taking him to 1,910 and Michelle Keane - who, like Deirdre Bell, is from Knocknagoshel - got 186, bringing her to 1,382.

Fine Gael councillor O'Connell - who was 26 votes off the quota - was deemed elected, taking the fourth and final seat.