4th count: Castleisland Local Electoral Area - Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell eliminated

Jun 8, 2024 23:53 By radiokerrynews
4th count: Castleisland Local Electoral Area - Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell eliminated
Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell has been eliminated following the fourth count of the Castleisland Local Electoral Area which saw the distribution of votes of two eliminated candidates, Paul Bowler of the Greens and Cáit Ní Ríordáin of Aontú.

Their combined vote after the third count was 311 and this was distributed among the remaining candidates - Deirdre Bell, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, Independent Michelle Keane, and Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell.

Fionnán Fitzgerald got 53, he now stands at 1,847. He is 89 votes behind the quota of 1,936 needed to be elected.

Bobby O'Connell received 39; his vote stands at 1,721.

Michelle Keane has 58, she now has  1,196 votes.

Deirdre Bell received 83 votes bringing her to 965.

Deirdre Bell's votes will now be distributed.

This means Fionnán Fitzgerald, Michelle Keane and Bobby O'Connell are the remaining candidates for the last two seats in this four-seater.

Deirdre Bell and Michelle Keane are both from Knocknagoshel so it will be interesting to observe how much of a factor this will be in the distribution of the Sinn Féin candidate's votes.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae was elected in the first count and Cllr Charlie Farrelly in the second.

 

