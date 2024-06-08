Castleisland LEA 3rd count - Aontú and Green candidates eliminated

Aontú's Cáit Ní Ríordáin and Paul Bowler of the Green Party have been eliminated following the third count in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area which saw the distribution of Cllr Charlie Farrelly's surplus.

Cllr Farrelly's surplus of 181 votes were distributed among the remaining candidates:

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald received 53; his vote now stands at 1,794.

Cllr Bobby O'Connell, Fine Gael received 54 bringing him to 1,682.

Independent Michelle Keane got 32; she has 1,138 votes after the third count.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell received 31; her vote stands at 882.

Cáit Ní Riordáin of Aontú got 10, bringing her to 164.

Paul Bowler of the Green Party received one vote from Cllr Farrelly's surplus, his vote stands at 147.

The Aontú and Green Party candidates have been eliminated and their combined vote of 311 will be distributed in the fourth count.

Two of the four seats in Castleisland have been filled - independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae topped the poll and independent councillor Charlie Farrelly was elected on the second count, following the distribution of Cllr Healy-Rae's surplus.