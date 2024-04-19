Advertisement
Labour Ireland South candidate says EU bill is positive step towards tackling homelessness

Apr 19, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrynews
Niamh Hourigan has been selected as Labour candidate for the Ireland South constituency
A Labour European election candidate says a new EU short-term rentals bill is a positive step towards tackling homelessness.

Niamh Hourigan - who is running for the party in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry - says the short term rental market has been unregulated, which has left other renters at risk.

She believes a bill passed in European Parliament recently proves EU institutions could be part of the solution to the issue.

Ms Hourigan says its transparency is the starting point for better regulation for local authorities; and can have a transformative impact on the housing crisis in Ireland.

 

