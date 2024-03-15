The Labour Party candidate for the European elections in Ireland South believes EU regulations need to be matched by supports for those burdened by rule changes.

Niamh Hourigan is standing in the EU Parliamentary elections on the June of 7th, in the constituency which includes Kerry.

Professor Hourigan says EU legislation has had a major impact, but there must support for those affected by new laws:

Niamh Hourigan says Labour has been at a low ebb in Kerry, and nationally, but believes the party is rallying: