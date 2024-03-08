Councillor says full consultation is needed before EU directive on tractor licenses comes into effect

The Road Safety Authority’s decision to reverse plans - that would've seen restrictions on tractor and work vehicle licences - has been welcomed.

Under the plans, those driving tractors on building sites, or other construction settings, would have to qualify for articulated lorry licences.

Contractors claimed this and other proposed changes would have resulted in job losses and cost the sector millions.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, says there needs to be full consultations with stakeholders ahead of the EU directive coming into effect in September.