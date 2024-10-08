Knockanure manslaughter accused to be served with book of evidence in two weeks

The book of evidence will be served next week on a man accused of manslaughter in North Kerry in May.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick, is charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Mr Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton said the book of evidence against Mr Brady will be ready later this month.

Mr Brady will appear again in court on October 16th to be served with the book of evidence, and he will then be sent forward to a higher court on the manslaughter charge.