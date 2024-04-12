Advertisement
News

Killorglin man calls for insurance loophole to be closed following wife's death from cancer

Apr 12, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin man calls for insurance loophole to be closed following wife's death from cancer
Share this article

A Killorglin man is calling for an insurance loophole, which deters stage four cancer patients from travelling abroad, to be closed.

Erwin Kingston's wife Aoife died from cancer last October at the age of 50.

Prior to her death, Aoife asked that the family spend their last holiday together in a place close to her heart: Portugal.

Advertisement

Erwin Kingston says they spent €3,700 on health insurance for the family, which they believed covered any emergency medical care needed while abroad and the cost of international patient transfer back to Ireland if necessary.

He says this gave them the peace of mind they needed to make the trip.

However, he then discovered the terms of the policy stated the cover was 'subject to approval'.

Advertisement

Aoife was denied this approval because she had a pre-existing condition, namely stage four cancer.

Erwin says many people with stage 4 cancer lead very normal lives for several years, but may be unaware that they are not full covered by their health insurance while abroad:

Advertisement

The European Health Insurance Card only provides limited covered.

In the end, the family decided to travel to Portugal and had a holiday which the whole family will always cherish.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former Debenhams Tralee shop steward says Labour Court ruling is a win
Advertisement
North Kerry playground to close for three weeks for upgrade works
University Hospital Kerry seeks to recruit radiographer
Advertisement

Recommended

Former Debenhams Tralee shop steward says Labour Court ruling is a win
Kerry Hoteliers urge new Taoiseach to address rising operational costs within hospitality industry
High Court expected to hear bail application for Kerry man accused in meth case
Education Minister announces new anti-bullying measure and confirms new Kerry Fianna Fáil local election candidate
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus