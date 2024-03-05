Mid-Kerry man praises support group and hospital staff following cancer treatment

A mid-Kerry man who has undergone cancer treatment has praised a local support group and hospital staff who cared for him.

Gareth Flaherty from Castlemaine was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour before Christmas and had to travel to Cork for six weeks of radiation therapy.

He was initially treated in University Hospital Kerry, before being transported to Cork University Hospital for surgery.

He praised the staff at both hospitals and also praised the Kerry Cancer Support Group that runs the bus service that brought him and other patients to Cork for treatment.

Gareth Flaherty says there's often criticism of the health service and it's important to acknowledge the good being done: