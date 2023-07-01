Killarney’s 4th of July celebration mark tenth year

Killarney’s 4th of July celebration is marking its tenth year.

This year's celebration will get underway on July 3rd with an open-air concert Killarney House and Gardens, which will be followed by an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia.

The Independence Day festivities on July 4th will begin with the traditional raising of the American flag at the town hall at 3pm.

Throughout the day there’ll be musical performances as well as an Independence Day party, and the annual parade which will begin at 7pm.

Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller will continue the celebrations into the night with the Beat on the Street afterwards.