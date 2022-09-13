Advertisement
Killarney to host event for National Women’s Enterprise Day

Sep 13, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Biggest-ever National Women’s Enterprise Day taking place on October 13th. Front L to R: Fiona Leahy, Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Enrika Moore, Viska Systems, Rosie Mansfield, Premier TEFL, Emily Brick, Athena Analytics Back L to R: Marie Wiseman, Wiser Marketing, Breeda O’Sullivan, Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Joan Kelleher, LEO Cork North &amp; West, Grace Kelleher, LEO South Cork, Elaine Kinsella, Radio Kerry, Ita Madden, Cork City LEO, Joanne Noonan, Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Ciara McGee, LEO South Cork Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
An event will take in Killarney next month as part of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day celebrations.

16 entrepreneurial events are planned across the country.

On October 13th, female entrepreneurs from Kerry and Cork will make their way to The Brehon Hotel for the event, which will hear from chief executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, while Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing will facilitate a networking event.

The keynote speaker will be Sonya Lennon and Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella will MC an interactive panel discussion.

Our future, Our Way is the theme for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022.

You can book a place for the Kerry event here.

