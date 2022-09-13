Killarney to host event for National Women’s Enterprise Day

An event will take in Killarney next month as part of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day celebrations.

16 entrepreneurial events are planned across the country.

On October 13th, female entrepreneurs from Kerry and Cork will make their way to The Brehon Hotel for the event, which will hear from chief executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, while Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing will facilitate a networking event.

The keynote speaker will be Sonya Lennon and Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella will MC an interactive panel discussion.

Our future, Our Way is the theme for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022.

You can book a place for the Kerry event here.