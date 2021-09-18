Advertisement
News

Killarney named one of five best places to live

Sep 18, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney named one of five best places to live Killarney named one of five best places to live
Purple Mountain over Muckross Lake,Muckross, Killarney Co. Kerry.
Share this article

Killarney has been named as one of the five best places to live in Ireland.

The judges of the Irish Times Best Place to Live 2021 competition have whittled down 470 locations nominated by over 2,400 people, into a shortlist of the top five.

Galway City, Waterford City, Clonakilty in Cork, and Glaslough in Monaghan are the other locations included in the top five.

Advertisement

Each location was judged on criteria including natural amenities, community initiative and spirit, and property prices.

The winner will be announced next Saturday, September 25th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus