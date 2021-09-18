Killarney named one of five best places to live

Killarney has been named as one of the five best places to live in Ireland.

The judges of the Irish Times Best Place to Live 2021 competition have whittled down 470 locations nominated by over 2,400 people, into a shortlist of the top five.

Galway City, Waterford City, Clonakilty in Cork, and Glaslough in Monaghan are the other locations included in the top five.

Each location was judged on criteria including natural amenities, community initiative and spirit, and property prices.

The winner will be announced next Saturday, September 25th.