A Killarney Councillor has urged the Land Development Agency to further progress the St Finan's site to build housing.

At this week's meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin requested an update on the progress of the site.

Several other councillors also voiced their frustration with the lack of progress.

A recent report shows the former hospital, owned by the HSE, has fallen into ruin internally.

The derelict former hospital has lain idle since it closed in 2012, but condition reports previously obtained by Radio Kerry show the building is almost entirely intact, and its structure appears to be in reasonable condition for its age.

Cllr Cronin said as the site is adjacent to Killarney town and has great road accessibility; it is of critical importance that something is done about this.

He said that it is very important that it progresses.

He acknowledged that the Land Development Agency is the only state institution set up that have shown it has the ability and the finances to do this project.

However, Cllr Cronin did mention that a lot of the good work the LDA does is solely city-based.

Kerry County Council said the St. Finan’s landbank has been referred to the Land Development Agency which is undertaking an assessment of suitability for its future use.

The council says as part of this assessment, the LDA requested further information from the HSE in July in relation to these lands and the outcome of this assessment is still awaited.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney seconded the motion brought by Cllr Cronin, and said they must put pressure on the agency to provide the land for housing.