Killarney councillor wants DPP decision on investigation into alleged voting irregularities

A Killarney councillor is calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions to clarify its position on an investigation into alleged voter irregularities.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission opened the investigation in May 2019, following allegations relating to the supplementary register.

The allegations, understood to relate to the Killarney Local Electoral Area, centred on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and got them stamped by a garda.

The law requires a person to be present when a garda stamps such a form, but it’s alleged the people seeking to be placed on the register weren’t present when the garda stamped the forms.

GSOC confirmed to Radio Kerry that the investigation has concluded and a file was sent to the DPP; it’s understood the file has been with the DPP for at least six months.

Independent councillor in Killarney Brendan Cronin, is now calling on the DPP to make a decision one way or the other, whether it will prosecute anyone or not.

Cllr Cronin, who is running in this year’s local elections, says the fact this matter is hanging over the Killarney LEA for this year’s elections, is not good enough.