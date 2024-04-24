Killarney councillor says social media like "a modern-day wild west"

Killarney councillor, John O'Donoghue says social media is being run like "a modern-day wild west".

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, the Kerry Independent Alliance councillor called on the Minister to insist social media companies in Ireland verify the identity of all account holders.

Cllr O'Donoghue, who also works as a teacher, believes reports of online abuse are "becoming all too common". He said a study published in March found half of children between 10 and 12 years of age have been exposed to harmful online content.

Councillor O'Donoghue also said he spoke to a Kerry solicitor who has been consulted on cases here involving child grooming, catfishing, revenge porn, defamation of character, bullying of a minor, sale and supply of drugs and other crimes, phishing scams and scam sales.

He wants the government to threaten to block social media companies "if they don't get their act together".