Killarney councillor says increase in petrol and diesel prices is crucifying working people

A Killarney councillor says the continuing rise in the price at the pumps is crucifying working people.

Labour councillor, Marie Moloney raised a motion at the recent full council meeting, to write to the Minister for Finance asking to reduce tax on fuel.

She says in rural Ireland a car is a necessity not a luxury, as many people in Kerry commute huge distances to work daily.

Cllr Moloney added that we’re lucky to have the local link, but the times don’t suit most workers.

She asked the council to write to Minister Michael McGrath to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in the upcoming budget.