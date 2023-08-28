Kerry TD calls on Government to postpone excise duty increases on fuel

A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to postpone the planned increases on excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In March last year, the Government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duty as part of cost-of-living measures.

However, from September 1st, excise duty rates will increase by 7 cent for petrol and 5 cent for diesel.

Advertisement

Rates will be full restored on October 31st which will see a final increase of 8 cent for petrol and 6 cent for diesel.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says these increases will leave families hard pressed in the build up to winter, adding in many cases they’ll have to choose to either heat the home or fill the car with fuel.

He’s calling for the restoration of excise tax to be postponed until what he calls a “more balanced cost of living package” is put in place.