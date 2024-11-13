Advertisement
Killarney councillor not surprised hotel forced to buy house to accommodate staff

Nov 13, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor not surprised hotel forced to buy house to accommodate staff
A Kerry County Councillor says he's not surprised a Killarney hotel has bought property to house its staff.

The Cahernane House Hotel invested in a four-bedroom house which can accommodate up to seven staff at the height of the summer season.

The hotel's general manager Emer Corridan said the house was bought six years ago to provide lodgings for chefs hired from abroad.

It was then used as an Airbnb property.

Cahernane House Hotel said the house is now back in use as staff quarters.

Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue says he's not surprised:

