Killarney councillor nominated to run in upcoming Seanad election

A Killarney councillor has been nominated to run in the upcoming Seanad elections.

Niall Kelleher will contest in the 11-seat Agricultural Panel, following a nomination from National Association of Regional Game Councils.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014 and has retained his seats in successive elections.

Cllr Kelleher has previously served as Mayor of Kerry; and also as Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD on three occasions.

A number of Kerry Fianna Fáil candidates have been nominated to contest the Seanad election, including former councillor Michael D O’Shea (on the agricultural panel), Senator Mark Daly (Administrative panel), Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Cultural and Eductaion panel), while Mayor of Kerry, Breandán Fitzgerald is also seeking nomination.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly was voted to run for the party in the upcoming Seanad election.