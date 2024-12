A former Kerry County Councillor has been nominated to run in the Seanad elections.

Former Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea failed to win a seat on Kerry County Council in June’s local election; he had served on the council for 31 years.

Michael O’Shea says he always had an ambition to try and secure a seat in Seanad Éireann.

He has been nominated to contest the election under the agricultural panel.

Michael O’Shea feels he has the experience for the role: