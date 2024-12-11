Advertisement
News

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council seeking nomination to run for Seanad

Dec 11, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is seeking a nomination to run for the Seanad.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is hoping to secure a seat in Seanad Éireann in the upcoming election.

He’d be following in his father’s footsteps; his father Tom was a member of the agricultural panel and served on Seanad Éireann for 13 years.

Candidates can be nominated by an outside body before December 18th, or else four Oireachtas members can make a nomination before December 31st.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald is in his second term on Kerry County Council and say he has learned a lot over the years.

He explains why he is seeking the nomination:

