New Cathaoirleach of Kerry says it's an emotional and proud day as he follows in father's footsteps

Jun 21, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
New Cathaoirleach of Kerry says it's an emotional and proud day as he follows in father's footsteps
The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says it is an emotional and proud day for his family, as he follows in the footsteps of his late father.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald was elected the new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council this afternoon.

He says his priorities include creating more social and affordable housing, promoting the Irish language, improving access routes into Kerry and progressing the N86 Tralee-Dingle road.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald’s father Tom Fitzgerald was a former senator and he also served as the chairperson of Kerry County Council in 1979 and 1980.

The newly elected Mayor of Kerry says it’s a proud day for him and his family:

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.

He was nominated for the role alongside Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald took on the role after receiving 17 votes, while Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae received 16 votes.

 

