News

Breandán Fitzgerald elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council

Jun 21, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Breandán Fitzgerald elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council
Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.

The new-look council is meeting for the first-time at Áras an Chontae this afternoon, where the new Mayor of Kerry was chosen.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald was elected Cathaoirleach by a single vote, after Independent councillor Brendan Cronin was also proposed for the role.

Cathaoirleach Breandán Fitzgerald paid tribute to his late father Tom, who was a member of Kerry County Council and Seanad Éireann.

The newly elected Mayor addressed the council as Gaeilge, saying it was a special day and he was very grateful to take on the role.

 

