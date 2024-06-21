Breandán Fitzgerald elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.

The new-look council is meeting for the first-time at Áras an Chontae this afternoon, where the new Mayor of Kerry was chosen.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald was elected Cathaoirleach by a single vote, after Independent councillor Brendan Cronin was also proposed for the role.

Cathaoirleach Breandán Fitzgerald paid tribute to his late father Tom, who was a member of Kerry County Council and Seanad Éireann.

The newly elected Mayor addressed the council as Gaeilge, saying it was a special day and he was very grateful to take on the role.