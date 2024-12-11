Mayor of Tralee announced run for Seanad Éireann

The Mayor of Tralee has officially announced he’s putting his name forward for the Seanad Éireann elections.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Mikey Sheehy says he's incredibly grateful to have been nominated and that he gave the run a lot of thought.

Breda Forrest has more:

The Seanad election must take place on or before the 6th February 2025.

Eleven of the 60 senators will be chosen by the Taoiseach, while the remaining 49 will be elected by various panels and university graduates.

Mayor Sheehy says the Seanad plays an important role in shaping Ireland’s future, but promised to stay focused on serving his community throughout the campaign.

He also said he is eager to bring his experience and dedication to public service to a national stage.