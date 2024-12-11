Advertisement
News

Mayor of Tralee announced run for Seanad Éireann

Dec 11, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee announced run for Seanad Éireann
Share this article

The Mayor of Tralee has officially announced he’s putting his name forward for the Seanad Éireann elections.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Mikey Sheehy says he's incredibly grateful to have been nominated and that he gave the run a lot of thought.

Breda Forrest has more:

Advertisement

The Seanad election must take place on or before the 6th February 2025.

Eleven of the 60 senators will be chosen by the Taoiseach, while the remaining 49 will be elected by various panels and university graduates.

Mayor Sheehy says the Seanad plays an important role in shaping Ireland’s future, but promised to stay focused on serving his community throughout the campaign.

Advertisement

He also said he is eager to bring his experience and dedication to public service to a national stage.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Young man killed in crash near Glenflesk on Sunday named
Advertisement
Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto
Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Advertisement

Recommended

Young man killed in crash near Glenflesk on Sunday named
Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto
AIB announces over €20 million investment in new sustainability initiatives at Kerry Sustainability event
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus