The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is backing calls for a reduced VAT rate in the hospitality sector.

The VAT rate was increased to 13.5% last September, having temporarily dropped to 9% during the pandemic.

It says there can be no argument that Killarney is feeling the impact in a loss of accommodation, staffing issues, inflation and there are fewer people on the streets.

In addition to reinstating the 9% VAT rate, the chamber added that breaks in commercial rates, training opportunities for staff and a phased repayment of warehoused debt should also be considered.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher agrees that more needs to be done.