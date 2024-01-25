Advertisement
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce backs calls for reduced VAT rate

Jan 25, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce backs calls for reduced VAT rate
The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is backing calls for a reduced VAT rate in the hospitality sector.

The VAT rate was increased to 13.5% last September, having temporarily dropped to 9% during the pandemic.

It says there can be no argument that Killarney is feeling the impact in a loss of accommodation, staffing issues, inflation and there are fewer people on the streets.

In addition to reinstating the 9% VAT rate, the chamber added that breaks in commercial rates, training opportunities for staff and a phased repayment of warehoused debt should also be considered.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher agrees that more needs to be done.

 

