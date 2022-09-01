Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor believes 9% VAT rate should be retained

Sep 1, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor believes 9% VAT rate should be retained
A Kerry County Councillor believes the 9% tourism VAT rate should be continued indefinitely.

This reduced VAT rate was introduced by the Government in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Cllr Michael Cahill feels the return to the 13.5% VAT rate would be counterproductive.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says our tourism industry is in a very volatile market, adding the next six to 12 months will be extremely difficult for many businesses.

He says if a minority are price gouging, they should be penalised while the majority should be supported.

 

