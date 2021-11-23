Killarney Chamber launches its Business Sentiment Survey

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has launched its Business Sentiment Survey.

This is to ascertain the views of the business community in the town on a whole range of local issues.

Anyone with commercial interests in the town is being urged to respond to ensure a full and accurate snapshot of local opinion is obtained.

The Business Sentiment Survey 2021 is geared towards discovering what is important for local businesses going forward, what they need and expect from the town and what measures they would like to see implemented.

The survey is available here.