750,000 euro in funding has been announced to select the preferred route of the long awaited Killarney to Farranfore bypass.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae has welcomed the development, saying he's "very glad" the funding for the next stage has finally got the green light.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the Department of Transport says it's "satisfied that sufficient funding is in place to ensure the Options Selection Phase will be concluded in 2024 with a preferred route selected".

The N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass was first proposed in the year 2000.

A route was then chosen in 2004, but the project was shelved because of the 2008 economic crash.

Due to that delay, Transport Infrastructure Ireland put it back out again for public consultation.

In 2021, it was narrowed down to four possible routes linking Lissyviggeen to Farranfore, and Lissyviggeen to Castlelough on the Muckross Road.

After public consultation, a route was to be selected in April 2022.

Despite this, the preferred route has still not been chosen leaving locals along the potential routes in limbo.

Today Kerry County Council learned that 750,000 euro in funding has been granted to pay for the selection of the preferred route.

Minster Norma Foley and Deputys Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have welcomed the apparent breakthrough in the bypass's development.