Advertisement
News

€750,000 in funding has been announced to select the preferred route of the long awaited Killarney to Farranfore bypass

Mar 5, 2024 17:40 By radiokerrynews
€750,000 in funding has been announced to select the preferred route of the long awaited Killarney to Farranfore bypass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N22_road_%28Ireland%29
Share this article

750,000 euro in funding has been announced to select the preferred route of the long awaited Killarney to Farranfore bypass.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae has welcomed the development, saying he's "very glad" the funding for the next stage has finally got the green light.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the Department of Transport says it's "satisfied that sufficient funding is in place to ensure the Options Selection Phase will be concluded in 2024 with a preferred route selected".

Advertisement

The N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass was first proposed in the year 2000.

A route was then chosen in 2004, but the project was shelved because of the 2008 economic crash.

Due to that delay, Transport Infrastructure Ireland put it back out again for public consultation.

Advertisement

In 2021, it was narrowed down to four possible routes linking Lissyviggeen to Farranfore, and Lissyviggeen to Castlelough on the Muckross Road.

After public consultation, a route was to be selected in April 2022.

Despite this, the preferred route has still not been chosen leaving locals along the potential routes in limbo.

Advertisement

Today Kerry County Council learned that 750,000 euro in funding has been granted to pay for the selection of the preferred route.

Minster Norma Foley and Deputys Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have welcomed the apparent breakthrough in the bypass's development.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man spared jail for assaulting stepson and producing knife at wife in Kerry
Advertisement
Local election candidate accuses council of ignoring the reality of planning applications in Kerry
Rural churches asked to step up security after break-ins in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Man spared jail for assaulting stepson and producing knife at wife in Kerry
Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU Sat March 9th
Rural churches asked to step up security after break-ins in Kerry
Irish MEP says Israel shouldn't be allowed take part in Eurovision
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus