Department of Transport: Sufficient funds to decide preferred route for long-awaited N22 Killarney bypass this year

Feb 22, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrynews
There is sufficient funding to decide the preferred route for the long-awaited N22 Killarney bypass this year.

That's according to Minister of State at the Department of Education Josepha Madigan, who told the Dáil that Phase Two of the five-part 'Planning and Design' stage will be completed in 2024.

She was responding to a question by Danny Healy-Rae concerning the proposed road from Lissyviggeen to Farranfore and from Lissyviggeen to Castlelough on the Muckross Road.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the total 500 to 800-million euro needed for the N22 Killarney bypass has not been allocated:

 

