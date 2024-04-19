Killarney bypass funding to go towards outstanding payments on advisors’ contracts

The €750,000 allocated for the long-awaited Farranfore to Killarney bypass this year will be used for outstanding payments on advisors’ contracts.

That’s according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which provided an update to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin on foot of a parliamentary question.

A meeting of the Killarney Municipal District last month was told the allocation would be enough to totally complete the next phase of the project.

Advertisement

€750,000 was allocated to the long-awaited road project, which would bypass Farranfore and Killarney, for 2024.

Councillors were told at last month’s Killarney Municipal District meeting that the funding would finalise a preferred route, and this would be before the end of the year.

In an update given to Deputy Brendan Griffin, the TII says the scheme is at phase two of the TII’s Project Management Guidelines, and the preferred route corridor is yet to be finalised.

Advertisement

It says the €750,000 in funding will be used to pay for outstanding payments on technical advisor’s contracts relating to planning and design work undertaken on the project.

A confirmed route would free residents and landowners along the three other possible routes from limbo, once again allowing them to make plans for their properties.