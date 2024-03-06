Advertisement
Council officials say €750,000 funding for Killarney bypass will be enough to complete project's next phase

Mar 6, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Council officials say the 750-thousand euro for the Killarney-Farranfore bypass will be enough to totally complete the next phase of the long-awaited project.

Councillors were told at today's Killarney Municipal District meeting that the funding, announced by the TII yesterday, would finalise a preferred route.

Councillors today welcomed Transport Infrastructure Ireland's funding announcement, which, they were assured will address all remaining design issues.

A confirmed route would free residents and landowners, along the three other possible routes, from limbo - once again allowing them to make plans for their properties.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher says the uncertainty is "nearly as big a problem as the lack of the road".

Officials from Kerry County Council's Roads Department could not give a date for the completion of Phase Two, but the Transport Department says it will be before the end of this year.

