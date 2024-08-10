Advertisement
News

Killarney business to benefit from €1m funding allocated to gala dinner venues

Aug 10, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney business to benefit from €1m funding allocated to gala dinner venues
Share this article

A Kerry business has been named as one of five nationally to benefit from a €1 million investment scheme for gala dinner venues.

Fáilte Ireland announced Killarney Brewing & Distilling Visitors Experience Ltd as a beneficiary of the scheme which was established to ensure the sustainable growth of business events revenue.

The investment will go towards the development and enhancement of the venues, to enable them to compete to win international business events for Ireland.

Advertisement

Other venues to receive capital investment include Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick, Claregalway Castle, Custom House in Dublin and St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church in Galway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Spirits high and weather promising for Puck Fair 2024
Advertisement
Puck fair begins in Killorglin today
Report shows 68 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry in 2021
Advertisement

Recommended

Spirits high and weather promising for Puck Fair 2024
Podium place for Cronin and Galvin
Munster defeat Ulster in Womens Interpro Series
Leeds draw with Portsmouth
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus