Killarney business to benefit from €1m funding allocated to gala dinner venues

A Kerry business has been named as one of five nationally to benefit from a €1 million investment scheme for gala dinner venues.

Fáilte Ireland announced Killarney Brewing & Distilling Visitors Experience Ltd as a beneficiary of the scheme which was established to ensure the sustainable growth of business events revenue.

The investment will go towards the development and enhancement of the venues, to enable them to compete to win international business events for Ireland.

Other venues to receive capital investment include Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick, Claregalway Castle, Custom House in Dublin and St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church in Galway.