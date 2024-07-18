Killarney based HR buddy to create 20 jobs

Kerry based consultancy firm HR Buddy have announced that they will create 20 jobs over the next 12 months.

The announcement follows the launch of their Employer of Record service at the end of 2023.

The roles will cater for hybrid and flexible working nationwide and will be in HR, finance, payroll, IT and business development.

HR Buddy rebranded from Killarney HR & Payroll in March of 2021. The company provides outsourced HR consultancy & payroll coverage to small & medium sized businesses nationwide but has grown to support larger organisations in Ireland. The firm was originally founded by Damien McCarthy in 2017.

Mr McCarthy said that following their successful response to an ever-evolving work environment and meeting the demand of business and its people, it is very exciting for the company to step into the international market.

The firms’ main areas of their original service were providing outsourced HR consultancy support and compliance documentation such as employment contracts and company staff handbooks, onsite HR placements and payroll services to employers and HR departments that required outsourced help.

The firm have offices in Killarney and at The Guiness Enterprise Centre in Dublin.