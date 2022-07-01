Killarney asylum seekers unsure of next move after protest

Asylum seekers, who protested in Killarney earlier this week, haven’t received any communication from the Department of Integration since their protest took place.

That’s according to Rejoice Nkala, a Zimbabwean asylum seeker who has been in Ireland for 2 and a half years.

45 asylum seekers, who're currently residing in Park Lodge, alleged they were given 24 hours’ notice to leave their accommodation centre.

Ms Nkala says IPAS were moving a group of men into the accommodation and as a result, the women were to be moved elsewhere.

She says the men stayed there for two nights this week but have since left; the current residents are unsure as to what’ll happen next.

In their letter to the International Protection Accommodation Services, they expressed their desire to remain residing at Park Lodge in Killarney.

Ms Nkala says they don't know what'll happen: