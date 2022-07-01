Advertisement
News

Killarney asylum seekers unsure of next move after protest

Jul 1, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Killarney asylum seekers unsure of next move after protest Killarney asylum seekers unsure of next move after protest
Protest outside Park Lodge direction provision centre, Park Road, Killarney
Share this article

Asylum seekers, who protested in Killarney earlier this week,  haven’t received any communication from the Department of Integration since their protest took place.

That’s according to Rejoice Nkala, a Zimbabwean asylum seeker who has been in Ireland for 2 and a half years.

45 asylum seekers, who're currently residing in Park Lodge, alleged they were given 24 hours’ notice to leave their accommodation centre.

Advertisement

Ms Nkala says IPAS were moving a group of men into the accommodation and as a result, the women were to be moved elsewhere.

She says the men stayed there for two nights this week but have since left; the current residents are unsure as to what’ll happen next.

In their letter to the International Protection Accommodation Services, they expressed their desire to remain residing at Park Lodge in Killarney.

Advertisement

Ms Nkala says they don't know what'll happen:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus