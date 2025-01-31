Niamh Nic Eoin from Dingle won €5,000 of Whirlpool household appliances as part of a Soundstore Tralee and Radio Kerry competition.

Hundreds of Radio Kerry listeners submitted their funniest, most outrageous and heartwarming household appliance stories over the past three weeks.

Each primetime show shortlisted their favourite stories and a draw was held to choose the winner!

Ms Nic Eoin told the story of visiting an elderly neighbor who made her a cup of tea, only to learn he had boiled fish in the kettle, when she noticed white bits floating in it.

This is how Francis Jones on the 11 to 1 Club revealed to Niamh that she had won the Soundstore Tralee prize:

Niamh’s story: “I went to visit an elderly neighbour of mine years and years ago now. He very kindly made me a cup of tea. I spotted white bits floating in the tea and thank God I asked before I took any sip because it was FISH!!! He had used his kettle the day before to boil fish for dinner!!?? Not surprising, I never took a cup of tea from him again. Guess you could say he was being multifunctional with his kettle!? Would love the prize as my fridge is on its last legs, dishwasher coming to end of its time and a dryer would be very handy with two smallies in the house”.

Speaking to Francis Jones on Radio Kerry’s 11 to 1 Club, Niamh said she was stunned but delighted to be the winner of the huge €5,000 worth of Whirpool appliances thanks to Soundstore Tralee.

She later added that she has been considering adding a utility room for her house for some time and this may be just the push she needs to make it happen!

Ted Ring, manager of Soundstore Tralee, said they are very grateful to everyone who entered the promotion on Radio Kerry over the past three weeks and to Whirpool who very kindly sponsored €5,000 worth of appliances.

He also congratulated Niamh on her win and said they look forward to helping her choose the right appliances for her home.

