Kerry's residential vacancy rate double the national average

Jan 31, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The residential vacancy rate in Kerry is over twice the national average.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The vacancy rate in Kerry is almost 8.5% , while the national average stands at 4%.

The national average vacancy rate dropped to 4% in December 2022, the lowest figure recorded by GeoDirectory to date.

Leitrim had the highest number of vacant homes in the fourth quarter of last year, with over 12%, or 1 in 8 homes; while Dublin recorded the lowest figure nationally, at 1.2%.

In the twelve months to October 2022, there were almost 1,300 (1287) residential property transactions in Kerry.

The average property price in the county was above €247,000 (€247,586), which was below the national average of over €354,000 (€354,060).

The report found that in the year to December, 607 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Kerry.

Nationally, over 22,000 residential buildings were under construction in December, with one in five located in Dublin.

Cork made up almost 11% of the national total, while 366 residential buildings were under construction in Kerry in December.

