Kerry's newest millionaire bought their ticket in Castlegregory.

The winning ticket won the top prize of one million euro in Wednesday's mid-week Lotto Plus One draw.

The quick pick ticket was purchased in Lynch’s Spar in Strand Street, Castlegregory

The National Lottery announced the winning ticket was bought in the county yesterday, but only confirmed the location of the shop that sold the ticket this morning.

The winner hasn’t yet made contact with the National Lottery headquarters.

They’ve become the third millionaire this year and the National Lottery is urging people who bought a ticket in the Castlegregory Store to check their tickets carefully.

It’s the first time in over a year that a six-figure sum was won in the Lotto in the Kingdom.

Officials from the National Lottery will visit the Castlegregory store today.