Kerry young people honoured in Garda Youth Awards

A number of young people from Kerry were honoured at yesterday’s Garda Youth Achievement Awards.
This event recognises exceptional young people aged between 13 and 21 who have made a positive impact in their community.
The Upcyclers from Castleisland Community College won a Group Award for their work sourcing and repairing second-hand bicycles for the use of Ukrainian Refugees.
Amber Dunne and Eoin Buckley from Banna Rescue took home a Community Safety Award.
Erin O’Sullivan from Tralee was presented with a Special Achievement Award.
The event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise and 25 awards were given.