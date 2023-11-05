Kerry young people honoured in Garda Youth Awards

A number of young people from Kerry were honoured at yesterday’s Garda Youth Achievement Awards.

This event recognises exceptional young people aged between 13 and 21 who have made a positive impact in their community.

The Upcyclers from Castleisland Community College won a Group Award for their work sourcing and repairing second-hand bicycles for the use of Ukrainian Refugees.

Amber Dunne and Eoin Buckley from Banna Rescue took home a Community Safety Award.

Erin O’Sullivan from Tralee was presented with a Special Achievement Award.

The event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise and 25 awards were given.