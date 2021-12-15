Advertisement
Kerry woman recommended as state’s consul general to Mumbai

Dec 15, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry woman has been put forward as the state’s Consul General to Mumbai in India.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney recommended the appointment of nine consul generals, which included Anita Kelly. The Tarbert woman will take on the role of the Irish State’s consul general to Mumbai; this is an official who heads a consulate and is of the highest rank serving at a particular location.

A consulate is a diplomatic mission which usually acts as an extension of an embassy in a host country. Anita Kelly is currently First Secretary at Embassy Abu Dhabi.

