Kerry town has oldest population in Ireland

Dingle has the oldest population for a small town in Ireland.

That’s according to figures released from the CSO’s Population, Distributions and Movements report from Census 2022.

The report also found that Tralee is in the top 10 most populated towns in Ireland.

According to the figures from the Central Statistics Office, Tralee is the tenth most populated town in Ireland.

The census found that over 26,000 (26,079) people live in the counties capital.

Tralee is also among the oldest large towns in Ireland, with an average age of 39.6 years.

Killarney also has one of the eldest populations of large Irish towns.

The figures show that over 14,000 (14,412) people live in Killarney, while the average age of the population is 40.2 years.

The report found that Dingle has the eldest population in the state, for towns with populations under 10,000 people; with an average age of 44.4 years.

Castleisland and Listowel also appear among the top 12 eldest populations for small towns.

Both towns have an average age of 42.3 years.

Census 22 also found that 10,185 people born in Kerry, now reside in other cities and suburbs in the country.