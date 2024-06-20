Kerry tourism leader says Aer Lingus industrial action is a concern for hospitality sector

A Kerry tourism leader says the Aer Lingus industrial action is a concern for the hospitality sector in this county.

Patrick O'Donoghue is chair of the marketing committee of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

He believes the dispute could result in Aer Lingus suffering reputational damage with US holiday-makers.

Mr O’Donoghue says many US tourists who holiday in Kerry, travel here with Aer Lingus and he says the uncertainty is a killer.

Patrick O’Donoghue fears that this made lead to a larger industrial war in the airline sector, as Aer Lingus is part IAG, the International Airlines Group: