Kerry tour operator appearing before Oireachtas Committee today

Sep 22, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry tour operator appearing before Oireachtas Committee today
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry tour operator is among a number appearing before an Oireachtas Committee today.

Representatives from the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland will brief the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports and Media.

They’ll outline the impact of COVID-19 has had on the industry, highlighting the significant financial repercussions, following the collapse of international tourism.

Three representatives of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland’s executive council are attending, including Mike Buckley of Kerry Coaches.

The appearance follows an invitation from the Chair of the Committee, Deputy Niamh Smyth.

 

