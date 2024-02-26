Advertisement
News

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation chair says Government needs plan B to provide for refugees  

Feb 26, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Tourism Industry Federation chair says Government needs plan B to provide for refugees  
Share this article

The chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation says the Government needs a plan B to provide for tourism and accommodation for refugees.

Pat O'Leary was responding to a Radio Kerry poll that found 60% of respondents thought this county has done enough to support Ukrainian refugees.

Mr O'Leary said Ireland's response to the situation was initially exemplary, but that using the hospitality sector to house refugees has impacted the tourism industry.

Advertisement

He believes it's now time for the Government to make a new plan.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Advertisement
Mayor of Tralee condemns rumours linking businesses to ongoing garda investigation
Castlemaine community supporting family of man whose body was discovered yesterday
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023
England beaten by India
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus