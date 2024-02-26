The chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation says the Government needs a plan B to provide for tourism and accommodation for refugees.

Pat O'Leary was responding to a Radio Kerry poll that found 60% of respondents thought this county has done enough to support Ukrainian refugees.

Mr O'Leary said Ireland's response to the situation was initially exemplary, but that using the hospitality sector to house refugees has impacted the tourism industry.

He believes it's now time for the Government to make a new plan.