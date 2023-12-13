Kerry TD says minister needs to intervene in row involving removal and treatment of dead farm animals

A Kerry TD says the Minister for Agriculture needs to intervene in a dispute involving the removal and treatment of dead farm animals.

This relates to a row between companies that collect the animals and the rendering plants that take the dead livestock.

A row over rendering fees has led to the rendering plants not accepting the animals.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says his officials are continuing to engage with those involved in the dispute including recent meetings with the association for renderers.

He says, in the absence of a resolution, he’s ensured animal collectors can access rendering facilities in Northern Ireland and that farmers may apply for a licence to bury the animals on their land.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this has the makings of an environmental crisis given the amount of farm animals that die.

Michael Healy-Rae says the minister needs to directly intervene.