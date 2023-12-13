Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says minister needs to intervene in row involving removal and treatment of dead farm animals

Dec 13, 2023 17:29 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says minister needs to intervene in row involving removal and treatment of dead farm animals
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD says the Minister for Agriculture needs to intervene in a dispute involving the removal and treatment of dead farm animals.

This relates to a row between companies that collect the animals and the rendering plants that take the dead livestock.

A row over rendering fees has led to the rendering plants not accepting the animals.

Advertisement

Minister Charlie McConalogue says his officials are continuing to engage with those involved in the dispute including recent meetings with the association for renderers.

He says, in the absence of a resolution, he’s ensured animal collectors can access rendering facilities in Northern Ireland and that farmers may apply for a licence to bury the animals on their land.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this has the makings of an environmental crisis given the amount of farm animals that die.

Advertisement

Michael Healy-Rae says the minister needs to directly intervene.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fine Gael select replacement for Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen
Advertisement
Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards
Kerry to acquire Lactase Enzymes Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Blend Of Youth And Experience Key For Legion
Shine Named Munster U20 Footballer Of The Year
Aidan O'Mahony Takes Charge Of Macroom
Bayern Assistant Linked With Ireland Job
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus