Kerry TD says it’s important reliable news agencies get necessary funding

A Kerry TD, who is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, says it’s important that reliable news agencies get the necessary funding.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was responding to two reports which made 166 recommendations into governance and work practices at RTÉ.

One of the findings was that RTÉ lost the files for three years of the barter account.

Deputy Griffin says it’s essential reforms take place within the national broadcaster, but added it’s vital RTÉ gets the funding it needs.

It’s understood that Cabinet is in disagreement regarding how the State broadcaster should be funded.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says the funding may be through a combination of the licence fee and exchequer funding: