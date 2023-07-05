Kerry TD says RTÉ’s “slush fund” leads to further questions of broadcaster

A Kerry TD has hit out at what he’s branded RTÉ’s “slush fund”, stating the transaction details lead to further questions.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing this afternoon.

Ahead of the meeting, further details were presented to members of the committee outlining what transactions went through the barter account.

Deputy Griffin says the details lead to more questions like who was benefitting and who knew what.

The Keel TD was critical of some of the transactions that went through the account:

Meanwhile, Deputy Brendan Griffin says it’s disgraceful that Toy Show The Musical made a loss of €2.2 million.

He says it was an “enormous loss” and was critical of the of the RTÉ executive for attempting to justify and stand over it: