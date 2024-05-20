Cost of renting a home in Kerry jumps nearly 50% since before Covid

The cost of renting a home in Kerry has jumped nearly 50% since before the Covid pandemic.

The latest quarter one rental report by Daft shows the average cost of renting a home in Kerry is just over €1,300 a month (€1,304).

Rent is still rising across the country, including in Kerry, but the rate of that increase is slowing.

The average year-on-year change in Kerry is up 4.1% but the quarter-on-quarter change is 0.3%.

The average market rent in the first quarter of the year for a 1 bed apartment in Kerry was €858 per month - up 10% in the last year, for a 2 bed house, it's €1,034 - up 9.4%.

Rent for a 3 bed house in Kerry is €1,217 per month - up 9.8% year on year, for a 4 bed house, the average monthly rent is €1,412 - up 13.7%.

The only property type to decrease is the 5 bed house, the market rent for which dropped 0.5% in the year to €1,404.

These figures represent a rise of 48% from pre-covid times.

In the whole of Munster, there were just 240 homes listed for rent on the 1st of May, down 4% on the same date a year ago, and roughly one quarter of the 2015-2019 average of close to 1,000 homes.