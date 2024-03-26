House prices in Kerry have gone up by almost 7% in the last year, according to a new report.

The Daft.ie House Price Report for the first quarter of the year has showed an increase in prices of almost all property types in Kerry.

The average price of a home listed on Daft.ie in Kerry during the first three months of the year was almost €270,000.

This is a 2% rise from the final quarter of 2023, and a 6.7% rise in the space of 12 months.

According to the report, the median (or most common) price of a newly-built home in Kerry during 2023 was just under €290,000.

The average price of a two-bed terraced house in Kerry was €126,000 between January and March, which is an increase of just under 7% in 12 months.

The average price of three-bed semi-detached homes in Kerry rose by almost 6% to €173,000.

According to the report, there was a 3.4% year-on-year increase in the average price of four-bed bungalows in Kerry, up to €325,000.

The average price of five-bed detached houses rose by over 14% in the space of a year, to €350,000.

The average one-bed apartment listing in Kerry, however, fell in price by over 5% to €100,000.

Across all property types listed in the report, Kerry’s prices were third highest of the counties in Munster, behind Cork County and Waterford County.