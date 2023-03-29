House prices in Kerry rose by nearly 5% in first quarter of this year

House prices in Kerry rose by nearly 5% in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Daft House price report, which is an analysis of recent trends in the Irish residential sales market during the first three months of the year.

The report shows that the average price of a home in Kerry is over €252,000 (€252,392); that’s a rise of 4.8% compared to the same period last year.

There was an 19% increase in the price of 1 bed apartments in the county, to €107,000, while the cost of two bed terraced houses rose by 7% to €121,000.

The average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house went up 8% in the year to €172,000

According to the report a four-bed bungalow in Kerry now costs €308,000, a 6% increase on the same period in 2022, while five-bed detached houses cost €309,000; which is the same as this time last year.

The median price of a newly built home in Kerry is now €273,000.

Nationally, for the first time in a decade there has been a fall in listed house prices; house prices fell by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year.